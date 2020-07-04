Share:

MIANWALI - Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) has impounded 38 vehicles and imposed fines worth Rs200,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs. As per the handout issued here on Friday, SDRTA Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Joyea along with traffic police checked different passenger coaches and buses on Mianwali-Sargodha road and Mianwali-Kalabagh road and imposed fines worth Rs200,000, ordered seizure of 38 vehicles and issued tickets to the drivers of over 250 other vehicles over violation of the SOPs. Secretary DRTA had said that on the directions of Secretary Transport Punjab, the department was regularly monitoring the implementation on COVID-19 SOPs in the district at all bus and wagon stands. He said that action was being taken over the non-compliance with the directions.