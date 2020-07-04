Share:

District administration has unsealed and lifted the smart lockdown in seven localities of Lahore after smart sampling showed improvement in coronavirus situation on ground.

In last 10 days, four coronavirus cases were reported from Walled City of Lahore while five people tested positive for the virus in Gulberg. It was also decided to unseal Model Town, DHA, Gulshan Ravi, Faisal Town and Garden Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have surged to 225,283 in Pakistan with 4,619 nationwide fatalities.