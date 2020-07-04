Share:

KOHAT - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohat Bashir Ahmad visited several bus, coaches and Suzuki stands here on Friday, and checked the steps taken for ensuring implementation on the SOPs, issued by the provincial government to ensure protection of people from the corona infection.

Talking to the transporters and media representatives on the occasion, ADC Bashir Ahmad said that whatever steps the government and the district administration were taking in these times of crisis were need of the hour and were in the best interest of the people and the country.

He expressed optimism that the country would soon get rid of the coronavirus due to the collective efforts of people and the government.

He said that if the government and people together ensured implementation on the SOPs, not only the people’s health would be protected but economic activities in the country would also resume.

ADC Bashir Ahmad pointed out that wearing of masks in buses and vehicles, use of sanitizers, avoiding handshakes and hugs was necessary to protect oneself from the pandemic.

He warned that those who would violate the SOPs would not be spared.