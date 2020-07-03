Share:

ISLAMABAD-An actor, a philanthropist and Government of Punjab’s Child Protection and Welfare Bureau’s Ambassador Ahsan Khan has always had a soft spot for children and he always appears to be the main face for children rights. Recently a mom tweeted a video about her kid Raiyan, where he gushes about how much he likes Ahsan Khan and his show “Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan” and that due to coronavirus he can’t meet his favorite superstar. Ahsan Khan reached out to the kid and had a Zoom meeting call with him and his mother, they had a very happy talk, Raiyan told Ahsan about his love for games, current load shedding situation and much more.