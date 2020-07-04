Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on In­formation Ajmal Wazir has said that the government was utilizing all its resources to cope with novel coronavirus adding that corona special­ized hospital was established at Nishatarabad, Peshawar, where all health facilities including testing services would be provided to public.

While briefing the media on Friday at the Itlla Cell Civil Sec­retariat, Ajmal Wazir informed that initially the Nishtarabad hospital will consist of 58 beds including 17 high dependency units and 5 ICU beds, Oxygen facility with each bed while in second phase the number of beds will be enhanced to 110.

He further said that a to­tal of 105 specialised staff in­cluding Pulmonologists, Pa­thologists, Psychologists and Medical Specialists will be posted in the hospital.

Ajmal Wazir stated this state-of-the-art hospital would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in near future. He further said that the hospital comprised corona testing laboratory.

The adviser said that the provincial government would provide 15000 testing kits to the Nishatarabad hospital for conducting corona tests. Aj­mal Wazir while paying trib­ute to the services of doctors, paramedics and other front line workers said that ‘ front line workers services will be remembered for ever.

The Adviser for Information added that Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa government has, on war footing basis enhanced the over­all capacity of hospitals to en­sure the protection of its people. He said that a total of 5500 beds had been reserved for Covid-19 patients, out of which 1375 beds were equipped with oxygen fa­cilities, adding that the num­ber of HDU and ICU beds would be increased by the end of this month across the province.

The advisor information said that the corona recovery rate in the province has been increased to 54 percent.

Talking about the Nation­al Coordination Committee’s decisions, Ajmal Wazir stated that at the NCC meetings all decisions are taken with the consultation of all provinces and Azad Kashmir.

Ajmal Wazir further stat­ed that some 4822 passen­gers had arrived homeland through 29 flights at Bacha Khan International Airport from June 24 till 1st of July while dead bodies of 20 Paki­stanis had also been brought here back to the country through different flights.