ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly/Chairman Special Committee on Balochistan Asad Qaiser yesterday said that there was a need for mitigating the genuine issues of the people of Balochistan without any delay.

He was chairing a meeting in Parliament House, in connection with the repatriation and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Balochistan and other development work in the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Privatisation Muhammadmian Soomro, Adviser to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, MNA Shahzain Bughti and Representatives from Ministries of SAFRON & Energy, Balochistan Government and NADRA. The Speaker said that the present government had always accorded immense importance to the maintenance of law & order and development in Balochistan.

He said that Balochistan was abundantly sanctified with natural resources, which had not been properly tapped and utilized for the betterment of the people of the province. He said that CPEC was a game changer for the entire country especially for Balochistan which would usher in progress and prosperity of the province and its people.

He said that the aims could not be achieved without active involvement of the people of Balochistan.

The Speaker said that a large number of people of Balochistan had to leave their ancestral homes due to dreadful law and order situation in yesteryears; however, the situation had improved and it was right time now for them to come back home and join the development activities in the province. He said that the government was dedicated for facilitating repatriation of Balochistan IDPs and their subsequent rehabilitation. He said that the Parliament was also cognizant of that and would oversee the whole process.

The Representative from M/o SAFRON, Govt. of Balochistan and NADRA apprised the meeting about the SoPs to be developed in respect of the repatriation process. The Representative of M/o SAFRON apprised that on the model developed by KPK Disaster Management Authority for settlement of IDPs from Waziristan could be replicated by Balochistan PDMA besides training of officials responsible for facilitating the process.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan informed that a Committee would be notified by the Government of Balochistan to carry out and oversee the process.

The Chairman NADRA apprised that the data of the IDPs would be collected and provided to the relevant authorities to carry out the repatriation process.

The Speaker said that mitigating the genuine issues of the people of Balochistan was our national responsibility and everyone should relentlessly play their role. He said that he would personally talk to the Chief Minister Balochistan for constitution of the IDPs Committee so that the process could be initiated at the earliest.

The Speaker also directed for seeking a report from the Petroleum Division regarding spending of CSR funds by the oil and gas companies operation in Balochistan with special reference to socio-economic development in areas of their operation.

The Federal Ministers on behalf of the government assured the Speaker for its all-out cooperation.