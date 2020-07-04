Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with Parliamentary Secretary for HRMA Mahinder Pal Singh, Friday visited Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura where more than two dozen people belonging to Sikh community died in a train-coach accident on Friday. They also visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, met the injured persons and checked the arrangements for treatment of the accident victims. The provincial minister, while talking to the media, said that the nation was saddened over the death of Sikh community members in the tragic accident.