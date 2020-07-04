Share:

The 62d annual award event took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with the most popular celebrities attending the event

18-year-old Billie Eilish has won "Song of the Year" for her song "Bad Guy" at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Eilish has become the youngest performer to win Grammy's "Song of the Year" award.

The singer beat some of the most outstanding pop stars, including Lady Gaga, Lana del Rey and Taylor Swift.

Eilish was named Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year and became the first singer born in the 2000s to be on the Billboard Hot 100.