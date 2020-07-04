Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a condolence reference have paid glowing tributes to former Emir Jamat e Islami Syed Munawar Hassan for his political struggle. ‘He (Munawar) was an icon of bravery and simplicity, who throughout his life fought the case of Muslim Ummah. He was patriotic and a source of guidance for the Islamic movements across the world’, they said in messages and while addressing the reference on Friday. JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the reference. Speakers included PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and senior journalist Sajjad Mir. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Palestine former Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Emirs of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Syed Sadatullah Husaini, JI Bangladesh Emir Dr Shafiqur Rahman, UK Parliament Member Afzal Khan and Ittehdul Aalmi Al-ulemaul Muslimeen Secretary General Dr Ali Qardaghi paid glowing tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of the former JI chief through their recorded video messages. They said Syed Munawar was an asset of Muslim world and a name of constant struggle for the Islamic cause.