The federal government has now been facing criticism as a serious violation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) bylaws has been observed in the construction of a Hindu temple prompting the CDA to halt the construction of the temple, sources said on Saturday.

The building plan of the temple has not been approved by the CDA and no NOC was issued for the construction of the temple while the sources claimed that an NOC is required for the construction of any building including the temple in the capital. The temple was also not approved by the CDA Planning Services.

The construction of the building will be thus considered illegal, the sources claimed.

Moreover, amid the pressure mounting on the federal government to stop the construction of the temple, the PTI-led government has now decided to seek advice from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on providing funds for the construction of the Hindu temple.

Previously, well-known religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani in a statement on Thursday said, “Non-Muslims in the Islamic state have the right to maintain their places of worship wherever it is necessary for their population.

The site of the Shri Krishna Mandir (temple) complex will include a crematorium, accommodation for visitors, a community hall and a parking space spread across an area of four kanals. Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a grant of Rs100 million for the construction of the first Hindu temple in the capital.