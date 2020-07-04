Share:

United Nations has warned that COVID-19 is affecting peace and security worldwide.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while addressing a virtual meeting of the Security Council said that tensions are rising as a result of the severe socioeconomic fallout of the pandemic.

He noted that protection of health care workers and humanitarian volunteers, helping the virus affectees, is our collective responsibility.

He urged the Security Council to play its part in protecting the millions of people in more than 100 conflict zones worldwide.