Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz says corona cases have been declining due to smart lockdown strategy being implemented across the country to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, he thanked and appreciated the general public for joining hands with the government following the Standard Operating Procedures to meet the global pandemic.

He said smart lockdown strategy is being adopted by many countries in the world.

He also appreciated the critical role of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff who are caring corona patients in hospitals and isolation centers across the country.