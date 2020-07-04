Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away certificates to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving COVOID-19 patients at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Friday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendant Dr Ehtesham, Prof Imran Waheed and Prof Noureen and others.

The Minister said in her address, “doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving in corona wards deserve great appreciation for this great service.

God has reserved great rewards for people dedicating their lives for service to humanity. Despite difficulties, our doctors served their nation day-and-night. Doctors played the role of Messiah in the corona pandemic and they are our frontline heroes.”

She also visited the site of the Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital. Vice-Chancellor FJMU and the Chief Engineer accompanied the Minister to the site.

The Chief Engineer apprised the Minister of the details of the project. The Minister said that five Mother and Child hospitals will prove to the game changers in Punjab. She said it was for the first time that five mother and child hospitals were being developed in Punjab.

The Minister further said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is endeavouring to provide best possible healthcare services to the people of Punjab.