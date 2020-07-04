Share:

KANDHKOT - A twenty five-feet wide breach developed in Saiful Canal near Tangwani city on Friday, submerging dozens of houses and cultivated land.

Talking to the media, land owners as well as villagers said that standing crops such as rice, peas, grams and others had been completely destroyed by the water. They complained that despite the fact that the district administration and the irrigation department had been intimated about the development, both did not send their teams to the site; resultantly they had to plug the breach on their own.