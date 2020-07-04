Share:

RAWALPINDI - Evacuee Punjab Secretary Irshad Ahmed on Friday visited the Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and asked about the facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients at the institute.

According to a handout issued here, the secretary said that the government believed in prevention of the disease and that it was working day and night to control spread of the infection.

Irshad, on the occasion, also interacted with COVID-19 patients, and asked about treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the RIU.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the coronavirus patients and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwarul Haq and Medical Superintendent RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the Secretary about the facilities being provided to the people at the centre.