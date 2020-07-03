Share:

ISLAMABAD - Facebook will start promoting voter registration links to all eligible US users. According to the company, it will pin links to the top of user feeds in the US for any users who are of voting age. An informational box will also give users data on how to register and will direct them to either their state’s registration site or a nonpartisan organization if the users’ state doesn’t have resources readily available. Facebook says its goal is to register 4 million new voters and said that it has also been opening up its policies on voter suppression.