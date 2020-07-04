Share:

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) pasted a notice from the tax authority outside the residence of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas on June 19.

According to sources, the FBR has issued a notice to the family members of the apex court judge. “The FBR sent notices to his residence three time but received no response,” they said adding that notice was posted outside his home as per the rules in the fourth attempt.

It stated that Justice Isa’s family will file a response to the notice and no delay should be made over anyone’s absence from the country.