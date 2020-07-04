Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed private developers to get formal approval of housing colonies.

He said here on Friday that cases would be registered against those developing colonies illegally and they would not be allowed to sell plots and construction till they fulfill all legal requirements.

He said that FDA had set up a special counter at Khidmat Center near the general bus stand to facilitate the developers and acceptance of applications for establishment of housing societies under one roof.

He said that strict legal action was being taken against illegal housing colonies and FDA enforcement teams sealed the number of colonies.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team sealed three illegal housing colonies including Noor Paradise near Chak No 233-RB, Janda Singh wala and Mujahidabad and demolished constructions.