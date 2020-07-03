Share:

LAHORE- Former Honorary Secr-etary of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Wing Commander Iftikhar A Khan on Friday breathed his last at CMH Rawalpindi. He was suffering from kidney and heart related issues. Iftikhar was a man, who possessed immense organising flair, while he had served the game well during his tenure as the pivotal office-bearer of the PGF. All through his association with the game of golf, he earned the admiration of amateur and professional golfers for bold initiatives towards the development of golf. His passing away is a loss to the game and his contribution towards streamlining the PGF during his tenure was hailed by current PGF President Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain, Sind Golf Association (SGA) President Asad IA Khan and Honorary PGF Secretary Brig (R) Ijaz Ahad Khan. The messages of condolences also poured in from previous former PGF President Lt Gen (R) M Tariq, former MNA and PGF Vice President Rai Azizullah and former Punjab Golf As-sociation (PGA) Secretary Col (R) Zulfiqar Rana and a large number of golfers.