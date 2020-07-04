Share:

LAHORE - The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWP) Friday submitted an application to Police Station Ghalib Market to register an FIR against the accused involved in sexual harassment of female students at a private school in Lahore. CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed appreciated the bureau team for filing the application and said that this was the first application on the case submitted to the police.She strongly condemns the incident of sexual harassment of students in the private school and said that the bureau team was in contact with the police and looking into the matter. She said that all measures would be taken to provide justice to the affected students. The students would be provided full legal protection and assistance by the Child Protection Bureau, she promised. The chairperson said that the Punjab government was working to protect children from abuse and violence.