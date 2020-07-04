Share:

Very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy fall at few places is also expected in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty-two, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit sixteen, Murree twenty-one and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.