KARACHI - The affectees of Fazaia Housing scam have admired the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi’s investigation team for facilitating them in refund their claims.

The NAB Karachi had earlier published a public notice in leading newspapers for seeking the claims of almost 6000 affectees of Fazaia Housing Scam, said a statement issued by NAB Karachi here on Friday.

In view of this large number of affectees who are appearing before the Investigation Officer and submitting their claims, the NAB has ensured all such affectees get their refund in the light of High Court orders.