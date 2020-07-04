Share:

Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam said that he plans on adopting former cricketer Imran Khan’s style of leadership.

While talking to a private news channel, Azam said that the cricketer-turned-PM favoured an aggressive style of play and gave immense confidence to his fellow teammates.

“When players are praised, they get the courage [to perform well]... when players are relaxed they deliver better performance."

Azam added that being a skipper, he now thinks along the lines of his team's larger interest rather than only personal success.

“More than my own performance, I now have to work for the team,” he said, adding that he also tries to include his team members by taking their input for team plans.

Azam is currently with the national contingent in England where they are scheduled to play a Test and T20I series in August.