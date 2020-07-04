Share:

Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said that schools will be reopened from August 15 across the province if situation gets better, media reported on Saturday.

The education minister said, "All students will not be allowed to attend school simultaneously and only twenty pupils will be permitted to sit in one classroom.

Only important classes will be held in first phase," the minister added.

He also said, "I will meet affected students of the Lahore Grammar School (LGS) and their parents on Monday."

Meanwhile since March, all schools (private and public) across the country were closed due to pandemic on Government's order.