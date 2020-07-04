Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shohaib Dastagir on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief. According to details, IGP Punjab Shohaib Dastagir transferred DPO Jhelum Rana Umar Farooq and posted him as DPO Toba Tek Singh. Shakir Hussain Dawar, who was serving SP Special Branch, Lahore Region, replaced Rana Umar Farooq as new DPO Jhelum. Similarly, Deputy DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi Syed Azhar Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer Saddar Chakwal while Amjad Shehzad was posted as DSP HQ Rawalpindi by the provincial police chief. All the police officers have assumed their charges as per directions of IGP.