Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that Pakistan would reach the root cause of the collision incident between a coaster and a train, and any one responsible for the horrible mishap would be held accountable.

He said that Pakistan would ensure all possible assistance to their Sikh brothers in this hard time, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister said that instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan were being followed to provide every kind of help to the aggrieved families of the deceased pilgrims.

He expressed grief and condolences to all those who fell victim to unfortunate train incident that claimed 22 lives and leaving many injured.

The incident took place near Sheikhupura in Punjab where a coaster carrying around 30 pilgrims collided with a train.

Shah prayed for the departed souls and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured. “We stand in solidarity with our Sikh brothers in this hard time and as directed by the PM Imran Khan, we will ensure that every kind of assistance is given to the ones who are affected.”

The federal Minister said that it was extremely tragic to lose precious lives in the time while they were already struggling with pandemic crisis.