ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 318,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 330,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.13 feet, which was 75.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 152,600 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 49,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.