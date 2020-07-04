Share:

Muhammad Javed Ghani has removed Nausheen Javed Amjad as the chairperson of Federal Board Revenue (FBR), media reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division which stated, "The Federal Government has been pleased to assign the additional charge of the post of Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to Mr Muhammad Javed Ghani."

The notice also narrates that Ghani is a BS-22 officer currently posted as a member of the FBR.

Meanwhile, Amjad had been appointed FBR chairperson in the absence of the former FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi, in April 2020.

In January, Zaidi had gone on indefinite leave citing health issues. Zaidi had in February rejected speculation about his resignation, saying he had been unable to perform his duties due to ill health.

The federal cabinet had subsequently approved the appointment of Amjad as the FBR chief after circulating a summary in this regard. Zaidi was simultaneously removed from his position as honorary chief of the revenue body.