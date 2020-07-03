Share:

ISLAMABAD-Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly out in style. And she flexed her fashion skills as she boarded a private jet with Alex Rodriguez, her kids and dogs recently. The 50 year old mega star flaunted her legs in a cream and black Chanel mini skirt and coat set, as they left Los Angeles. The Hustlers actress teamed her high fashion look with knee-high white platform Go-Go boots. She kept the Chanel trend going as she carried a large black tote bag, with gold chain detailing. Leaving her hair in a natural curly state, her bangs covered her forehead as the rest was tucked up in a clip. For accessories, she shielded her eyes in square black sunglasses and wore large gold hoop earrings.