Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang of Kenya on Friday got a four-year ban for anti-doping violations.

"The @WorldAthletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for 4-years with effect from 10 January 2020 for Whereabouts Failures and Tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony," Athletics Integrity Unit said on Twitter.

Kipsang, 38, clinched the bronze in the 2012 London Olympics marathon and beat the world record with a time of 2.03.23 in the 2013 Berlin Marathon.

The Kenyan athlete held the record until another Kenyan marathon Dennis Kimetto took it in 2014.

Winning the London Marathon twice, he also had the gold medals in New York and Tokyo from 2012 to 2017.