PESHAWAR - In an effort to improve the power supply system in newly merged trib­al districts, a mega project has been launched under which the existing 66 KV grid stations of the merged areas are being upgraded to 132 KV grid stations.

The work is also in progress on number of schemes including provi­sion of Express Power Lines to dis­trict headquarters hospitals of the merged areas and solarization of mosques, schools and other health­care facilities. Completion of these projects will provide all time solu­tion to the issues faced by the people of the areas with regard to electricity.

This was revealed at a meeting held here yesterday with Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the pro­gress made so far on the projects of Energy & Power Department launched and being implemented under the Accelerated Implementa­tion Program (AIP) of merged areas.

Briefing about the progress on the projects, it was told that upgradation of Razmak and Wana grid stations had already been completed while the work on upgradation of Kala­ya grid station in District Orkzai, Al­izai grid station in District Kurram, Sadda grid station in District Kur­ram and Ghalju grid station in Dis­trict Orakzai is in progress.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on the projects and was informed that a project at the esti­mated cost of Rs. 845.661 million has been launched for the bifurcation/ re-conductoring of 39 feeders in trib­al districts Bajur, Mohmand and Khy­ber and physical work on 13 of them has been started.

An another project has also been approved for provision of 25 feed­ers to North Wazirstan, South Wa­zirstan, FR Bannu, FR Lakki, FR Tank and FR D.I.Khan and physical work has been started on six of them. It was further told that almost 300 mosques of merged areas have been solarized whereas a new scheme has also been proposed for the solariza­tion of additional 800 mosques of merged areas.

The meeting was further briefed about the implementation status of announcement made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their visits to newly merged tribal districts.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress made so far on the pro­jects being executed under the En­ergy & Power Department, the Chief Minister directed the quarters con­cerned to take all necessary meas­ures in order to complete the ongo­ing developmental projects within the stipulated time so that the peo­ple of merged areas could benefit of these projects without any delay.

He said that the timely completion of all the projects launched to give immediate relief to tribal people was the top most priority of the provin­cial government.