Share:

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar on Saturday raised serious concerns over continuing human rights abuses and curfew in Indian Held Kashmir for a long time, saying successive ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by the Indian Forces is a serious threat to regional trade and economic prosperity, especially at a time when the whole world economies are highlighting gloomy forecasts.

He urged the United Nations to accord serious attention to blatant violation of human rights in IHK, constituting a high powered human rights committee to visit the valley to see and report the facts.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to bilateral trade and regional peace. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.