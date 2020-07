Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man died after touching electricity wires passing over his house at Mureed Chowk in Kallar Syedan. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Navid Chisthi. According to details, Muhammad Navid Chishti went on rooftop of his house, where 11000 KV electricity wires were passing through. Accidently, he came into contact with the wires receiving massive shocks. Resultantly, the man sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot.