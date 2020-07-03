Share:

ISLAMABAD-Meghan Markle felt ‘unprotected’ by the Royal ‘institution’ because it could not defend her against stories in the press that angered her but were true, sources have claimed. In papers filed in the High Court this week, Meghan’s lawyers said press coverage of her while she was pregnant damaged her mental health.

The documents also say she was ‘unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself’. A source confirmed that this referred to the team of press officers and wider office staff at the Palace. Officials will often refuse to comment to journalists when an on-the-record reply would confirm a story or damage the royal family member involved.