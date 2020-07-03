Share:

ISLAMABAD -A new model from NASA scientists supports the theory that the interior ocean in Jupiter’s moon Europa would be able to sustain life. In addition, they have calculated that this water, believed to be an ocean under the surface ice shell, could have been formed by breakdown of water-containing minerals due to either tidal forces or radioactive decay. This work, which is not yet peer-reviewed, is presented for the first time at the virtual Goldschmidt conference, and may have implications for other moons in the Solar System.Europa is one of the largest moons in the solar system. Since the flybys of the Voyager and Galileo spacecraft, scientists have held that the surface crust floats on a subsurface ocean. However, the origins and composition of this ocean have been unclear.