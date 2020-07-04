Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Friday discussed India’s “belligerent posture” and “expansionist policies,” threatening peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to exchange views on regional and international issues, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

During the conversation bilateral, regional, and international issues were discussed. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan and China are ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’ and had preserved the fine tradition of expressing solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support to each other in the face of common challenges, said the statement.

The talks came amid increased Indian tensions with both Pakistan and China over longstanding issues. China killed 20 soldiers in a clash last month in the Ladakh area. India has also been aggressive with Pakistan along the LOC after illegally annexing Occupied Kashmir as a union territory.

Qureshi underscored that regional security situation was deteriorating and underlined that India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperilling peace in the region.

Apart from committing egregious violations of human rights in held Kashmir, India was seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister also briefed his Chinese counterpart about the repeated violations committed by India across the Line of Control as well as targeted killing of the civilians. In the face of Indian provocations, Pakistan was exercising restraint, Foreign Minister added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures reflected in India’s decision of August 5, 2019.

He emphasised that the recent attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi was supported by anti-Pakistan elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s economic development and stability.