3,387 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty four hours, taking the total tally to 225,283.

These include 80,297 in Punjab, 90,721 in Sindh, 27,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,717 in Balochistan, 13,292 in Islamabad, 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1,214 in Azad Kashmir.

The virus claimed 68 lives across the country during the last twenty four hours taking the death tally to 4,619. 22,050 corona tests were carried out during this period.

125,094 patients have so far recovered from the disease.