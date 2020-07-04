Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar took notice of bankruptcy of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

Governor Punjab instructed to not make any cut to salaries of university staff and pay their full dues.

According to details, on Friday, Governor Punjab chaired an emergency meeting held in Governor House Lahore.

Chairman HEC Punjab Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Vice-Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Secretary Finance, Secretary HED and Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was announced that no deduction in salaries of staff would be made and dues will also be timely paid.

Governor Punjab announced to formulate a high level committee chaired by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission.

Vice-Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Secretary Finance, Secretary HED will be members of the committee.

Punjab government will also pay liabilities of university owed by the government in installments.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said during the meeting said that Pakistan is facing difficult times due to corona, but we will solve all issues of universities. There will be no deduction made to salaries of staff.

We will solve issues of universities on priority basis. Government will use all resources to address universities’ issues.

UET to install 1MWp Solar Power Plant

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized a groundbreaking ceremony of Installation of 1MWp (Mega Watt peak) Solar Plant at the varsity here on Friday.

Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhter Malik along with Vice-Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar laid the foundation of the project.

The plant would be installed with the technical assistance of Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA).

The generating capacity of the project was 1MWp while after the completion of the project, the university would get an annual benefit of Rs 170 million.

The Punjab Energy Minister while highlighting the importance of solar energy in the province, said the project was first major step towards clean and green Pakistan.

He said, it will extend the solar power project to all other universities in Punjab.

According to Minister, several MoUs have so far been signed to shift 11 universities of Punjab to solar. He said that he was getting full support from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the project and they were making untiring efforts to provide affordable and environment friendly energy in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar thanked the Minister and said that clean and green energy had become the need of the whole world. The UET would save millions of rupees and would spend it on research projects.

However, the solar project would be completed by September 15, 2020 approximately 9-10 weeks.