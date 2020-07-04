Share:

Pakistan has decided to re-open four border points with Iran from Sunday (5th July, 2020).

A notification issued by Ministry of Interior said that crossings at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi will be opened in the light of decision taken by National Command and Operation Center in its meeting.

The borders will remain open seven days a week from morning to evening only for trade as per mutually agreed understanding between both countries.

According to the notification unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures and protocols.