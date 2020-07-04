Share:

| Civil, Military leadership say fully believe in peaceful co-existence with neighbours but have will and capacity to defend territorial integrity | PM Imran Khan says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor must be completed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan fully believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but it has the will and capacity to defend its people and territorial integrity.

This resolve was expressed at a high-level meeting held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review the internal and external security situation. The meeting also resolved that sovereignty of Pakistan will be protected at all costs.

The forum also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for successfully thwarting the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

According a press statement issued by PM Office media wing, the meeting expressed serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

‘CPEC will be completed’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his commitment that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be completed at all costs and its dividends will be extended to every Pakistani.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on projects under CPEC, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Corridor was the manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government would complete it at any cost to pass on its benefits to the citizens.

He said that this project is the “best project” for the economic and social development of the country.

While applauding the performance of CPEC Authority, the Prime Minister directed that necessary measures should be taken to further improve its working as well as capability.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the status of the ongoing projects under the CPEC. Federal ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Omar Ayub, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers of the organizations concerned attended the meeting

Early this week, Prime Minister Khan while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly had categorically stated that terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange was the handiwork of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). “There is no doubt it was plotted by the RAW”, the premier had told the legislatures. The meeting also took stock of the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir and steps taken by the government to approach the United Nations on how Indian security forces were abusing the fundamental rights of the since August 5 when Indian government had illegally annexed the territory.

On Thursday during his visit to Karachi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed troops to remain vigilant against emerging challenges.

During his interaction with troops at the Corps Headquarters Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the COAS lauded the law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace and foiling enemy designs. He expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAs in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to them for countering nefarious designs of enemies. Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters Sindh Rangers, COAS laid wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha.