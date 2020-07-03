Share:

ISLAMABAD-BBC Two is set air all three series of the critically acclaimed period drama Harlots, acquired by the channel from ITV Studios. Samantha Morton, 43, Lesley Manville, 64, and Jessica Brown Findlay, 30, star in the series, which is produced by Monumental Pictures, part of ITV Studios. Liv Tyler, 43, joins the cast in series two and three. The show first aired in 2017. Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity. Inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells (Morton) and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley (Manville), a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret fights back, even if it means putting her family at risk.