ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) committee for nurses on Friday held talks with the hospital administration and demanded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) allowance.

A statement released said that PIMS nurses and nursing students committee conducted a meeting with PIMS ED about the COVID-19 allowance.

It informed that the committee said that COVID-19 allowance should be given to nurses and nursing students.

It also said that 50% nurses and students have become coronavirus positive while providing nursing care to the patients because they are directly involved in COVID-19 care.

The nurses raised the objection that why the accounts and admin personnel have to be given the COVID-19 allowance.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association and Young Consultants Association condemned the arrest and manhandling of doctors in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

YDA Islamabad Chapter head Dr. Fazal e Rabbi said that the doctors’ community condemned the oppression against doctors in AJK and demanded from the government to provide them facilities.

He said that providing facilities to doctors is the responsibility of the government.

He said that the doctors will close all the hospitals if the government didn’t act responsibly and ended discrimination with doctors.