Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, where he was briefed regarding COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers and officials also accompanied the prime minister during his visit.

During a briefing to the prime minister, it was informed that the smart lockdown has minimised COVID-19 impact on the economy. Imran Khan lauded the positive impact of smart lockdown and directed the officials to ensure strict implementation on the devised standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister said that the NCOC has performed well during the testing times and the entire nation was proud of them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on June 18, where he was briefed over the federal government’s strategic response to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session during his visit to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) which was attended by chief ministers of all provinces via video link. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, federal ministers including Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz have also attended the session.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, special assistants including Dr Zafar Mirza, Moeed Yousuf and Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa, as well as Director-General (DG) Operations and Planning of NCOC Maj Gen Asif Mehmood Goraya were also in attendance.

The premier was briefed by Asad Umar and Asif Mehmood Goraya over the latest situation of the pandemic and the state of facilities at the hospitals across the country. He was also apprised of the federal government’s steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.