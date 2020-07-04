Share:

SUKKUR - A large number of residents of different areas of the union council No.19 New Pind Sukkur, including Agha Badaruddin Colony, Gopang Muhalla, Darzai Muhallah, Pir Muhallah and Brohi Muhallah took out a protest rally from Amanullah Chowk up to Sukkur Press Club on Friday against electricity loadshedding and the shortage of water in these hottest days of summer.

According to details, the rally was led by notables of the areas, including New Pind Awami Ittehad Chairman Ayub Pirzada, Abdul Sami Pirzada, Imran Pirzada, Sarfaraz Ahmed Chaudhry Ashraf, Zahid Wagho, Shoukat Panhwar, Liaqat Rajput and others. The protesters were carrying banners and placards in their hands, inscribed with slogans against SEPCO.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that despite the fact that summer heat had increased manifold in the city as well as in other towns and cities of the province, SEPCO high-ups were showing no mercy on the people as prolonged, unannounced loadshedding was being carried out which had badly affected the routine life.

They further said that due to the negligence of Public Health Department, artificial shortage of water had been created in the area and people were compelled to purchase water from the water tankers at the rates decided by the water mafia.

The speakers regretted that despite written complaints; no action had been taken by the concerned authorities.

They demanded Sindh Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Sindh and other concerned higher authorities take notice of unannounced power outages and the shortage of water.