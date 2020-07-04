Share:

According to preliminary reports, at least five individuals, including government troops have been injured by the blast in Hamar Jajab district, and a rescue operation is underway.

According to Reuters, citing witnesses, a loud blast was heard Saturday morning near the port area of Mogadishu. At the moment, there is no official statement providing details on the incident, however, local media outlets suggest it might have been a suicide bomb attack.

In the meantime, several photos purportedly depicting huge smoke clouds from the blast have been posted on social media.

​The African country has been engulfed in a civil war between clan-based armed groups since the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, linked to the al-Qaeda terror group, who have staged multiple attacks in Somalia in a bid to establish a radical version of Sharia law.