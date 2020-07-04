Share:

Multan - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Inam Ghani had said that with the creation of sub secretariat in South Punjab, now the problems of people would be resolved at their threshold.

Addressing a news conference and chairing a meeting of Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan here on Friday, he added that he had come to South Punjab with a mandate given to him by the Inspector General Punjab (IGP) to serve the public. He declared that the office of Additional IG was set up in Multan while a sub office would be set up in Bahawalpur.

He said that appointment in South Punjab was an honour for him and he would leave no stone unturned to lift the image of police. He declared that steps would be taken to set up women centers in all districts of South Punjab. He said that the funds for the safe city project had been approved and now work should expedited.

He said that strict action would be taken against gangs and criminals involved in heinous crimes. He declared that he would personally monitor the performance of police of all districts. He said that rule of law would be maintained in South Punjab. He said that quick registration of FIRs, good behavior with the people coming to police stations, action against torture cells and curbing of gangs of dacoits in kacha area stood at the top of his priority. He declared that his office would remain always open to media and public. He declared that more steps would be taken to crush organized crimes and those challenging the wit of the state would be dealt with iron hand. He said that a comprehensive strategy would be developed to ensure enforcement of law in kacha area. He declared that the SHOs would be appointed on the basis of performance instead of safarish.

He disclosed that the government had assured provision of more resources and additional contingents in South Punjab which would help address public complaints. He said that his office would act on the model of rule of law and now no one would complaint that his FIR was not registered. He warned police officers that he would take strict action on abuse of power, extra-judicial killings and torture. Answering a question, he said that he would make all out efforts to prevent the residents of this region from going to Lahore for the solution of their issues. He said that more steps would be taken to crush organized crimes.

Earlier, a contingent of Multan police presented him a salute on his arrival at RPO Multan office.