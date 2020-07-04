Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday invited applications from the candidates aspiring to contest up-coming general election in Gilgit-Baltistant on party ticket. The applications have been sought as part of the preparations of the ruling party to fully participate in the election in the northern region of the country. The election for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly will be held on August 18th 2020, according to the election schedule approved by President Dr Arif Alvi. The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24. According to the details released by the party’s Central Media Department, PTI has formally invited candidates to apply for party ticket as per procedure prescribed by the party’s secretariat. PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee through a notification has issued a formal schedule. The candidates can submit their applications along with all relevant details through the process given on PTI’s official website not later than July 11, 2020. Nyazee on the occasion has said that GB was an important part of the state of Pakistan with exceptional human and natural resources. He said that the people of GB were rapidly becoming attracted and attached to the message and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that upcoming elections in GB would mark the beginning of a new era in the political history of the region as people would stand by PTI against the status-quo parties who have kept the area deprived and underdeveloped.

He vowed that PTI would field the men of substance both in terms of ability and reputation to contest elections and win it with the clear majority to pave the way to good governance and transformed system inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After inviting applications, PTI will formally announce the constitution of Parliamentary Board for Gilgit-Baltistan which will examine the credentials submitted by the aspiring candidates and decide about them in the light of the procedure laid down in the party constitution.