The Punjab government on Saturday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the establishment of cattle markets in connection with Eid ul Azha.

According to the notification issued by Punjab health ministry, cattle markets should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The markets should have spacious parking lots with separate entry and exit points, the notification read.

The government has restricted the elderly and children from visiting. "People experiencing symptoms like fever, cough should avoid visiting cattle markets," the notification added.