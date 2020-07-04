Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has cleared that concession for elderly people, students and journalists in fares has not been abolished, however, it has been suspended temporarily due to coronavirus pandemic. In a clarification statement issued by the PR spokesperson on Friday, it was explained that as soon as the situation improved the concession would be restored. The spokesperson said that only 40 Up and Down out of 142 trains were operational and the Railways was bearing a big deficit due to less trains, adding that as soon as complete train operation restored, every kind of concession would also be restored.

committee to probe train accident

The Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member committee to fix responsibility of the train accident near Farooqabad in which 20 people died on Friday. According to a PR spokesperson, the committee comprising Chief Engineer Openline Shahrukh Afshar, Chief Operating Superintendent Amir Ali Baloch and Chief Mechanical Engineer Locomotives Abdul Malik will investigate the accident.

The committee would present its report and recommendations on today (Saturday) to Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20 people were killed when Shah Hussain Express train hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing near Farooqabad.