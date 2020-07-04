Share:

LAHORE - Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating Northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from today (Saturday). According to the Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat and Lahore during the night hours. Today (Saturday), hot and humid weather is expected in Southern parts of the province.